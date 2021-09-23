No evidence of any new variant of SARS-CoV2 in country: INSACOG

New Delhi: There is no evidence of a new variant of SARS-CoV2 and presently there is no additional or public health concern regarding the Delta sub-lineages, the INSACOG, a genome sequencing consortium, has said.

In its latest bulletin dated September 20, the INSACOG said Delta continues to be the main variant of concern in India.

The second wave, driven by the Delta (variant), is continuing at low levels in some Indian states and there is no evidence of a new variant, it said.

Hospitals were overwhelmed and health infrastructure was severely stressed during the second wave of coronavirus in the country between March to May.