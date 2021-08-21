No sympathy for students entering medical college through backdoor: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said that it could not show sympathy to students who entered a medical college through backdoor.

A bench comprising justices L. Nageswara Rao, B.R. Gavai, and Krishna Murari junked the review petition by a group of students, against its July 20, 2020, judgment, which dismissed a plea by Glocal Medical College. Last year, the top court had upheld the Medical Council of India's decision to discharge 67 MBBS students, after it was found that they secured admission through private counselling, in the backdrop of Uttar Pradesh government's notification for common counselling. "Glocal Medical College in contravention of the said notification conducted private counselling, which was not at all permissible in law. The students cannot be said to be ignorant about the notification issued by the state of Uttar Pradesh. In such a situation, no sympathies can be shown to such students who have entered through backdoor", said the bench.

The review petitioners were admitted in the first year of MBBS course for academic session 2016-2017 by the medical college, which was affiliated to the Glocal University, a deemed University. The MBBS students, seeking review of the order, claimed they had cleared the NEET and admitted to the course by the medical college, and they have also claimed to have cleared first- and second-year examinations.