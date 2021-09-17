On PM Modi’s 71st B’day, wishes pour in

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena leaders, and several Chief Ministers, Governors and Bollywood stars on Friday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 71st birthday. Wishing PM Modi, President Kovind tweeted, "Happy birthday and best wishes to Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. I wish you good health and long life and continue to serve the nation with your well-known spirit of 'Aharnisham Sevamahe'." Vice President Naidu said, "My best wishes to Prime Minister, Narendra Bhai Modi ji on his birthday today. His exceptional vision, exemplary leadership and dedicated service have led to all-round growth of the nation. May he be blessed with a long, healthy and happy life ahead." Greeting Modi on his birthday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "Happy birthday to the country's popular leader Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I pray to God for your good health and long life."Modi ji not only gave the country the thought of thinking ahead of time and proving its resolve with the culmination of hard work, but also showed it by making it a reality." Wishing the Prime minister, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "Happy birthday to Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. Known for his decision-making ability, imagination and vision, Modiji's resolve to make India a self-reliant India is a symbol of his vision and strong will."

Among others who greeted the PM includes BJP Chief J.P. Nadda, Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar , Sena MP and Chief Spokesperson Sanjay Raut, Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra Congress Legislature Party Leader and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat.