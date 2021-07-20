Opposition spreading lies about Covid and shortage of vaccines: PM Modi

New Delhi: Hitting out at the opposition parties, Prime Minister NarendraModi on Tuesday said political rivals are spreading lies about Covid-19 and shortage of vaccine. The Prime Minister Modi asked BJP MPs to counter lies spread by the opposition parties.

Prime Minister Modi was speaking at the BJP's Parliamentary Party meeting.

Sources said that the Prime minister asked the party MPs to focus on highlighting the truth and tell the people about government's work in managing Covid pandemic.

It is learnt that the Prime Minister said that Congress only believe in the politics of obstruction and don't want to debate and discuss.

"The Prime Minister said that despite losing polls, Congress is not raising issues nor expanding its base. They only believe in the politics of obstruction and don't want to debate and discuss over issues," a BJP MP said.

Prime Minister expressed concern over low rate of vaccination of frontline workers and stressed that there is no shortage of vaccine.