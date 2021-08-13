Over 2.82 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses still available with states, UTs: GoI

New Delhi: Over 55.01 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far and 59,16,920 more are in the pipeline, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

Of this, the total consumption, including wastage, stands at 52,59,93,669 doses (as per data available at 8 am on Friday).

More than 2.82 crore balance and unutilised doses are still available with states, UTs and private hospitals, the ministry said.