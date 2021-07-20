'Over 45,000 cases of mucormycosis reported in India'

New Delhi: A total of 45,432 cases of mucormycosis have been reported by states and UTs till July 15 of which 21,085 affected people are receiving treatment and 4,252 have died, the RajyaSabha was informed on Tuesday.

A large majority of mucormycosis patients (84.4 per cent) had reported a history of COVID-19, Union Health Minister MansukhMandaviya said in a written reply.

Most common presentations of mucormycosis include Rhinocerebral (77.6 per cent), Cutaneous (4.3 per cent) and Pulmonary (3.0 per cent).

Amphotericin-B has been prescribed and it is available in two formulations, Liposomal Amphotericin B and Amphotericin B Deoxycholate, which are similar in efficacy.

However, the latter needs to be used with greater caution with respect to its effects on kidney function test and electrolyte imbalance, the minister explained.

The second drug of choice is Posaconazole which may be used in cases with compromised renal function, drug reaction to Amphotericin B, electrolyte imbalance or in non-availability of Amphotericin B.