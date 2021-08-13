National

People with disabilities to undertake expedition to Siachen Glacier to create world record

The government has permitted a team of people with disabilities to scale Siachen Glacier, the social and empowerment ministry said in a statement.
Wikimedia/ Danokhan
Press Trust of India

New Delhi: People with disabilities from across the country will undertake an expedition to Siachen Glacier to create a new world record for the largest team of differently-abled persons to reach the world's highest battlefield, an official statement said on Friday.

The team will be trained by 'Team CLAW' -- a team of Armed Forces veterans.

The selected people will undertake the expedition till Kumar Post (Siachen Glacier) to create a new world record for the largest team of people with disabilities to reach the world's highest battlefield, the ministry said.

