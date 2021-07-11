PM invites people to nominate for Padma awards 2022

New Delhi: Noting that India has many talented people, Prime Minister NarendraModi on Sunday invited people and those doing exceptional work at the grassroots to nominate for Padma awards 2022.

The Padma awards are one of the highest civilian honours of India announced annually on the eve of Republic Day. The awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service).

The award seeks to recognize achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved.