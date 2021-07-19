PM Modi aghast at Opposition, says never seen such negative mindset

New Delhi: Prime Minister NarendraModi on Monday lashed out at the Opposition for creating a ruckus and preventing him from introducing newly- inducted Union ministers in LokSabha and RajyaSabha, saying such a "negative mindset" has never been seen in Parliament.

As the Prime Minister rose in LokSabha to introduce the new ministers, Opposition members created an uproar by raising slogans.

Dismayed over the disruption, Modi said, it should make everyone proud that several women, many people belonging to the SC and ST community have taken oath as ministers.

"It seems some people cannot digest that more women, SC, ST and OBC community members are becoming ministers", Modi said, and noted that several new ministers are children of farmers and also belong to OBC communities,

In RajyaSabha also, the Prime Minister could not introduce the newly-inducted ministers as several slogan-shouting opposition members trooped into the well of the House to protest over various issues.