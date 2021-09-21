PM Modi, Biden to meet in Washington on September 24

At a media briefing, Shringla said the bilateral talks between Modi and Biden are expected to figure ways to deal with radicalisation and terrorism besides major regional issues.

The developments in Afghanistan are also likely to come up during the meeting.

Prime Minister Modi will also meet US Vice President Kamala Harris.

Besides holding bilateral talks with the US leaders, the prime minister will participate in the first in-person summit of the Quad in Washington on September 24 that is expected to broadly focus on contemporary global and regional issues.

In Washington, Modi will meet a number of top executives of major American companies, Shringla said.

Replying to a question on the recent security partnership among the US, Australia and the UK and its possible impact on Quad, Shringla said the two groups are not similar in nature.

The last time Modi visited the US was in September 2019 when he and the then US President Donald Trump addressed the Howdy-Modi event in Houston.