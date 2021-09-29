PM Modi chairs meeting of council of ministers

New Delhi: A meeting of the Council of Ministers was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In this crucial meeting, Modi reviewed the progress report of many projects.

According to sources, in the meeting, Union Commerce, Consumer and Food and Supplies Minister Piyush Goyal and Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat provided information about various projects and also came up with a presentation in the meeting regarding their implementation. The Prime Minister also gave several instructions regarding these projects.

In the last round of the meeting, an open house session was held in which many ministers also presented their suggestions to the Prime Minister on the issue of improving the functioning of the government.