PM Modi holds meeting with BJP national secretaries

New Delhi: Prime Minister NarendraModi held a meeting with the BJP national secretaries, along with party president JP Nadda, at his official residence here on Sunday.

Almost all the national secretaries of the BharatiyaJanata Party (BJP) were present at the meeting chaired by Modi. BJP general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh was also present.

Earlier in the day, Nadda chaired a meeting with the BJP national secretaries at the party headquarters here. The meeting lasted for about an hour.