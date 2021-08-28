PM Modi inaugurates renovated complex of JallianwalaBagh memorial

Amritsar: Stressing that it is a country's duty to protect its history, Prime Minister NarendraModi said on Saturday that events of the past "teach us and give us direction to move forward", as he dedicated to the nation the renovated complex of JallianwalaBagh memorial.

Modi, who inaugurated the complex virtually, paid homage to the JallianwalaBagh martyrs.

"The global developments remind us of the importance of self-reliance and self-confidence.

"At a time when we are celebrating AmrutMahotsav, we should strengthen our nation's foundation and take pride in it," the prime minister said.

"Today, if any Indian is in trouble anywhere in the world, then India stands up to help him with all its might. Be it the Corona period or the crisis of Afghanistan, the world has experienced it continuously. Hundreds of people from Afghanistan are being brought to India under Operation Devi Shakti," the prime minister said.

He said the dedication of the renovated complex in the country's 75th year of freedom is a matter of inspiration for all.

"It is the duty of every country to protect its history. Events of past teach us and give direction to move forward," he said.

Horrors like the JallianwalaBagh massacre and the Partition speak of the sacrifices made for India's freedom and should not be forgotten as they inspire to keep the country above all, the prime minister said.

"It is not right for any country to ignore such horrors of its past," he said, noting August 14 is now being observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day.