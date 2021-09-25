PM Modi invites vaccine manufacturers across the world to 'make in India'

United Nations: Mourning the loss of lives lost due to the global coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reiterated India's commitment to start giving vaccines to needy persons in other countries, even as he gave a clarion call to manufacturers to "Come, Make Vaccine in India".

"For the last one-and-a-half years, the whole world is facing the biggest pandemic in 100 years. I pay homage to all those who lost their lives in such a terrible pandemic and extend my condolences to the families," Modi said, addressing the high-level 76th United Nations General Assembly session here.

India's vaccine delivery platform - COWIN, is providing digital support for hundreds of millions of vaccine doses in a single day, he said.

India had stopped the export of COVID-19 vaccines after the second wave of the pandemic hit the country hard in April this year.