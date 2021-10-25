PM Modi launches mega health infra mission

“Those who had been in the government for a long time, kept the healthcare deprived of all-round development. Either there were not enough hospitals in villages, if there were hospitals, the doctors were not there. Testing facilities in blocks were not available,” he said.

He said the new mission will address these shortcomings.

“It will give strength to the health infrastructure of Uttar Pradesh and the country and would also help high-grade preparation for facing pandemics in the future, besides bringing confidence and self-reliance to the health sector.”

"All this work should have been done decades ago,” the prime minister said. “We have been improving it since the past seven years but now we are working with an aggressive approach and on a big scale.”