PM Modi reviews progress of augmentation, availability of life-saving gas

New Delhi: More than 1,500 PSA (Pressure Swing Adsorption) oxygen plants are coming up across the country, the government said on Friday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi reviewed the progress of augmentation and availability of the life-saving gas.

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO), in a statement, said Modi asked officials to ensure that these plants are made functional at the earliest and also told them to work closely with state governments in this regard

These upcoming oxygen plants include those being built with the contribution from the PM CARES fund as well as from various ministries and PSUs, it said