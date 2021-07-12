PM Modi says farm sector needs post-harvest revolution; govt impetus on scientific ecosystem

Mumbai: Prime Minister NarendraModi on Monday said there is a need for a “post-harvest revolution” in the farm sector, which has been witnessing an increase in production.

Modi said the hardworking farmers have made record production of commodities despite the unprecedented challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With the ever increasing agricultural production, there is a need of post-harvest revolution and value addition,” Modi said in a message to commemorate the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development’s foundation day, which was read out at an event hosted by the state-run lender.