PM Modi to inaugurate renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh memorial

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the renovated complex of Jallianwala Bagh memorial on August 28 via video conference.

The Prime Minister’s Office said Modi will also inaugurate museum galleries developed at the memorial in Amritsar. The event will showcase multiple development initiatives taken by the government to upgrade the complex, it added.

The PMO noted that four museum galleries have been created through adaptive reuse of redundant and underutilised buildings. The galleries showcase the historical value of events that unfolded in Punjab during that period, with the fusion of audio-visual technology, including projection mapping and 3D representation, as well as art and sculptural installations.