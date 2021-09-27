PM Modi to launch 35 crop varieties with special traits

On the occasion, Modi will distribute the Green Campus Award to agricultural universities and interact with farmers who use innovative methods, before addressing a gathering, it added.

The PMO noted that the crop varieties with special traits have been developed by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) to address the twin challenges of climate change and malnutrition. Thirty-five such varieties will be developed in 2021, it said.

These include a drought tolerant variety of chickpea, wilt and sterility mosaic resistant pigeonpea, early maturing variety of soybean, disease resistant varieties of rice and bio-fortified varieties of wheat, pearl millet, maize and chickpea, quinoa, buckwheat, winged bean and faba bean, the PMO said.