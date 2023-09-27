PM Modi to visit poll-bound Telangana, MP in first week of October

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit poll-bound Telangana on October 1 and 3, official sources said.

He may also visit Madhya Pradesh on October 2 and 5, they added.

Modi is expected to participate in various public meetings and government-related functions during his visit to the southern state, sources added.

The Prime Minister is also likely to address a public rally in Hyderabad.

In Madhya Pradesh also, Modi is expected to hold a series of public meetings, sources said.

Earlier this week too, the Prime Minister had visited Bhopal, where he had addressed BJP party workers.

Prior to that, earlier this month, during his visit to Madhya Pradesh, Modi had laid the foundation stone for projects worth over Rs 50,700 crore.

This included the initiation of two IT parks in Indore, the establishment of six new industrial parks across the state, the commencement of a petrochemical complex at Bina refinery, the launch of the 'Power and Renewable Energy Manufacturing Zone' in Narmadapuram, and the inception of a mega industrial park in Ratlam.

Both Madhya Pradesh and Telangana are expected to go to polls in December this year.