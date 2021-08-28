PM motivated scientists to develop anti-Covid 19 vaccine: Union Minister

Jabalpur: Prime Minister NarendraModi motivated scientists and doctors to conduct medical research which led to the development of an anti-coronavirus vaccine in India, Union minister Virendra Kumar Khatik said on Saturday.

“It is for the first time that we need not have to depend on any other country to procure vaccines to fight against a virus," the Social Justice and Empowerment Minister told reporters.

Khatik is in Jabalpur to launch the BJP's 'Jan AshirwadYatra', which is aimed at reaching out to the masses.

“Prime Minister NarendraModi took the initiative to motivate scientists and doctors to conduct medical research which led to the development of an anti-coronavirus vaccine in the country,” he added.

In contrast, anti-polio vaccination in India was launched three to four years after vaccination against polio almost got completed in many countries, he said.

“As of now, around 60 crore anti-COVID-19 shots have been given in the country," he said.

Speaking on Central schemes, the minister said a roadmap titled "AmritKaal" worth Rs 100 lakh crore has been drawn under the leadership of the prime minister for the next 25 years to make India self-reliant by strengthening the roads, industry and railway infrastructure.