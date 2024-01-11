PM Narendra Modi presents sacred Chadar for Urs at Ajmer Sharif Dargah

New Delhi, Jan 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with a delegation from the Muslim community today, and bestowed a sacred Chadar intended to be placed during the upcoming Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti at the revered Ajmer Sharif Dargah.

During the interaction, the Prime Minister expressed the importance of unity and diversity, stating on X “Met a Muslim community delegation. During our interaction, I presented the sacred Chadar, which will be placed during the Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti at the esteemed Ajmer Sharif Dargah.”

This act of presenting the sacred cloth underscores the Prime Minister’s commitment to fostering inclusivity and promoting cultural and religious harmony within the nation. The Urs of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti is a significant occasion, and the Prime Minister’s participation in this tradition further emphasizes the importance of collective celebration and respect for diverse religious practices in India.