PM says no compromise on COVID norms

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed concern over people crowding at hill stations and markets without wearing masks or observing social distancing norms, as he urged all to guard against complacency to prevent a third wave of the coronavirus spread.

"If we remain cautious and take precautions we will be able to prevent the third wave...there should be no compromise in this," he said, while also stressing that the vaccination drive needs to be continuously ramped up.

The prime minister was speaking during an interaction with chief ministers of eight Northeastern states through video conferencing. Modi said the COVID-19 situation was worrisome in some districts of the region and urged the chief ministers to stay alert and act fast to check the further spread of the virus.