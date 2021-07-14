Power engineers, staff to boycott work on Aug 10 to oppose Electricity (Amendment) Bill

New Delhi: Power engineers and employees will boycott work for a day on August 10 to protest against the proposed Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2021, AIPEF said on Wednesday.

The All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) in a statement said the Bill listed for Monsoon session of Parliament should not be rushed through and instead should be referred to the standing committee on energy.

The Federation alleged that Electricity Act 2003 allowed privatisation of generation and now in the proposed Bill, privatisation of power distribution is being done which will drive state discoms to bankruptcy.