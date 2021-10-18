President greets people on Milad-un-Nabi (SAW)

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday greeted the people on Milad-un-Nabi on Monday, exhorting them to take inspiration from the life and ideals of Prophet Muhammad (SAW)

On the auspicious occasion of Prophet Muhammad (SAW)'s birthday, which is celebrated as Eid-e-Milad or Milad-un-Nabi (SAW), the President extended his greetings to fellow citizens, especially the Muslim brothers and sisters, a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique said.

"Prophet Muhammad's life is an example of fraternity, compassion and affection. He will always remain a source of inspiration for humanity. Let us take inspiration from his life and ideals and work for the prosperity of the society and promotion of peace and harmony in the country," it added.