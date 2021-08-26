President Kovind hopes India would be developed nation by 2047

“Today half of the country’s population is below 25 years of age…when in 2047, we celebrate centenary of independence, you youths will be leading the country,” he said.

“I hope by 2047, India is discrimination free and a developed country by efforts of your (present) generation. In future India, we must have imbibed justice, equality and brotherhood in our personal and social life,” he added.

He asked youths to start working with “full determination” for making India “samtamulak” (egalitarian) and strong.

Quoting Babasaheb Ambedkar, Kovind said if an educated person does not come forward for welfare of the society then education has not meaning.

Now “our daughters are giving more fame to the country than our sons”, he said.