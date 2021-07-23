Prior sanction from competent authority needed to prosecute govt servant: Supreme Court

New Delhi: Prior sanction from a competent authority is needed to prosecute a government servant for an alleged criminal act, the Supreme Court said on Friday while upholding an order of Rajasthan High Court granting protection to a government clerk in a land related case.

A bench of Justices S K Kaul and Hemant Gupta said Section 197 of the CrPC seeks to protect from unnecessary harassment an officer, who is accused of an offence committed while acting or purporting to act in the discharge of his official duties.

The apex court said Section 197 of the CrPC prohibits the court from taking cognisance of such offence except with the previous sanction of the competent authority.

Under section 197 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), prior sanction from a competent officer is needed to prosecute a government servant for alleged criminal act done in discharge of his official duty and "no court shall take cognizance of such offence except with the previous sanction".

Public servants have been treated as a special category in order to protect them from malicious or vexatious prosecution, the bench said adding that at the same time, the shield cannot protect corrupt officers and the provisions must be construed in such a manner as to advance the cause of honesty, justice and good governance.

"The alleged indulgence of the officers in cheating, fabrication of records or misappropriation cannot be said to be in discharge of their official duty.

"However, such sanction is necessary if the offence alleged against the public servant is committed by him while acting or purporting to act in the discharge of his official duty and in order to find out whether the alleged offence is committed while acting or purporting to act in the discharge of his official duty , the bench said.

The top court said the yardstick to be followed is to form a prima facie view whether the act of omission for which the accused was charged had a reasonable connection with the discharge of his duties.