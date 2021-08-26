Punjab police seize 17 kg heroin

Chandigarh : Punjab police on Thursday seized around 17 kg heroin with a street value of Rs 85 crore being allegedly smuggled from Jammu and Kashmir to Amritsar, officials said.

Police arrested the drug peddler, Ranjit Singh alias Sonu, from Madhopur in Pathankot district, along with an SUV.

The accused, a resident of Shaheed Udham Singh Colony Amritsar, was using two specially designed and fabricated compartments fitted underneath the SUV to smuggle the consignment, said Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Dinkar Gupta.

“Police teams have successfully intercepted the Innova car being driven by Sonu in Madhopur and recovered 16 packets of heroin, weighing 16.87 kg, concealed inside specially designed cavities beneath the vehicle,” he said.