Remdesivir, hydroxychloroquine show no antiviral effect against COVID-19: Study

London: Remdesivir and hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) showed no antiviral activity in hospitalised patients with COVID-19 in Norway, according to a study published on Tuesday.

While HCQ is used to prevent or treat malaria, remdesivir is sold as an antiviral drug.

The researchers from Oslo University Hospital and colleagues randomly assigned 181 hospitalised patients in 23 hospitals in Norway to receive remdesivir, HCQ, or standard of care.