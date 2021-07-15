Retirement age in domain of executive, courts shouldn't enter: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday held that deciding the age of superannuation purely lies in the realm of policy-making, as it set aside an Allahabad High Court judgment, quashing the decision to give prospective effect to enhancement in the age of superannuation by the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA).

The high court had directed that retrospective effect should be given to the decision taken by the NOIDA in September 2012, to enhance the retirement age of its employees from 58 to 60. The NOIDA and the UP government had filed an appeal in the top court questioning the correctness of this judgment.

Allowing the appeal, a bench of Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and M.R. Shah said: "The infirmity in the judgment lies in the fact that the high court has trenched upon the realm of policy making and has assumed to itself, jurisdiction over a matter which lies in the domain of the executive."

It added that whether the age of superannuation should be increased and if so, the date from which this should be effected is a matter of policy into which the high court ought not to have entered.