Rs 40,000 cr approved for health infra

New Delhi: The Centre has approved nearly Rs 40,000 crore for prevention of COVID-19 and ramping up health infrastructure, in addition to funds allocated under the National Health Mission.

This was informed by Union Minister of State for Home NityanandRai in LokSabha while replying to a written question of BJP members DilipSaikia and Ramesh ChanderKaushik.

Rai said as informed by the health ministry, the central government has been providing required technical and financial assistance to all states and Union Territories (UTs) for strengthening their healthcare system, including management of the COVID-19 public health challenge, from time to time, and the financial assistance to states and UTs is provided under the National Health Mission (NHM).

During 2019-20, funds to the tune of Rs 1113.21 crore were released to states and UTs towards management of COVID -19, over and above their normal resource envelope under the NHM, he said.