SC asks SCBA to encourage lawyers to appear physically

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Thursday asked bar body SCBA to encourage lawyers to attend hearings physically as it is willing to consider changing the standard operating procedure (SOP) framed to govern court proceedings due to COVID-19.

“We have lawyers coming in trickles. We have few lawyers coming in everyday, why can’t others come,” a bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said when the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President and senior lawyer Vikas Singh raised the issue of resumption of physical hearing by terming the fresh SOP was a “non-starter”.

“You (Singh) encourage your members of the Bar to try to come physically. Let them come. We are trying, we will consider the SOP and everything. No issues,” said the bench which also comprised justices L NageswaraRao and Surya Kant.