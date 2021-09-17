SC collegium recommends 8 names for appointment as Chief Justices in HCs

New Delhi: The Supreme Court collegium has recommended eight names to the Centre for appointing them as Chief Justices of different high courts across the country, sources said on Friday. They said the eight names includes acting chief justice of Calcutta High Court Justice Rajesh Bindal, who has been recommended to be transferred as the chief justice of Allahabad High Court.

The sources said the three-member collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India N V Ramana, has also recommended that chief justice of Tripura High Court Justice Akil Qureshi be transferred to the Rajasthan High Court. They said besides Allahabad, the high courts of Calcutta, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telengana, Meghalaya, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh will get new chief justices. Besides the CJI, the three-member collegium which deals with appointment in high courts includes Justices U U Lalit and A M Khanwilkar.

They have decided to recommend transfer of five chief justices and 28 other high court judges to other high courts, sources said."The decision on major reshuffle and appointment of chief justices in high courts have taken place following marathon meetings," a reliable source told PTI, adding that meetings in this regard took place on Thursday and today. The collegium decisions, containing the names and details of the judges, are yet to be uploaded on the apex court's website, the source said. The sources said besides Justice Qureshi, the collegium has recommended transfer of chief justice of Andhra Pradesh High Court Justice Arup Kumar Goswami to the Chhattisgarh High Court, chief justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court Justice Mohd Rafiq to the Himachal Pradesh High Court.