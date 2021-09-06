SC declines to defer NEET-UG exam scheduled on Sep 12

The bench said the respective boards will do their job and the court will not interfere with examinations in such a situation.

It said deferment of exams might affect the next course and whole thing will be prolonged.

"It will be very unfair to reschedule the examination. NEET is a very large examination. It is not state-wise, it is a nation-wide exam," the bench said.

Alam told the court that around 16 lakh candidates are likely to appear in the NEET exam.

"We should now really redefine our scope of judicial review. Where do we go and to what extent," the bench observed, adding it do not want scores of students to suffer in any manner due to deferment of examination for which they have “burnt midnight oil” and prepared.

"The relief claimed in this petition is to quash a public notice of July 13 issued by the competent authority scheduling NEET UG 2021 examination on September 12. For the reasons canvassed by counsel for the petitioners, we are not impressed nor willing to show any indulgence to the petitioners or to allow them to invoke the remedy under Article 32 of the Constitution," the bench said.

The apex court was hearing a petition seeking deferment of the examination on the ground that several other exams are scheduled during the period.

Last year, the NEET was conducted on September 13 amid strict precautions in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of 13.66 lakh candidates had appeared in the exam of whom 7,71,500 qualified.

In a first, the NEET-UG exam 2021 will be conducted in 13 languages with Punjabi and Malayam being the new additions, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had announced in July.

He had also said that a new exam centre for the NEET has been opened in Kuwait to facilitate the Indian student community in the Middle East.