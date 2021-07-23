SC directive| Government considering compensation to COVID victims

New Delhi: The Supreme Court’s directive to the Centre to frame guidelines and declare compensation to the victims of COVID-19 is under consultation with all stakeholders, Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar informed the Lok Sabha on Friday.

Keeping in view the spread of COVID-19 in the country and declaration of the disease as a pandemic by the World Health Organization, the central government treated it as a notified disaster for providing assistance under the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) for various containment measures, Pawar said.

In her written reply, Pawar said the Supreme Court judgment had directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to recommend guidelines for ex-gratia assistance on account of loss of life to the family members of persons who had died due to COVID-19, over and above the guidelines already recommended for the minimum standards of relief to be provided to persons affected by COVID-19.