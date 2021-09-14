SC favours framing of guidelines for bail after filing of charge sheet

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday favoured framing of some guidelines for regular bail after filing of charge sheet in criminal cases and asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to give some suggestions. The top court was hearing a plea of an accused who was not arrested during investigation of the case and was charge sheeted by CBI in a corruption case.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and M M Sundresh said, “in view of the submission in Court, it is deemed appropriate that some guidelines may be laid down so that the Courts are better guided and not troubled with the aspect of bail on charge sheet being filed”.

Additional Solicitor General SV Raju, appearing for CBI, said that he will submit certain suggested guidelines after deliberations with senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, appearing for one of the accused Satender Kumar Antil in the case.

The top court also made an interim direction passed on July 28 granting anticipatory bail as absolute after CBI counsel did not oppose it.

It listed the matter for further hearing on October 5 and refused a third party intervention in the present proceedings saying that the court is setting some legal principles and it would be appreciated if the intervenors give suggestions to the Additional Solicitor General on the issue.