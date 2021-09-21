SC to list for hearing PIL on regulating cost of treatment of Covid patients in private hospitals

“This will come up before the COVID bench,” said the bench, which also comprised justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli.

Earlier in August last year, the apex court had asked the Centre to impress upon the states and union territories (UTs) to come up with a plan, both legislative and executive, to address the concerns related to cost of treatment in private hospitals. The apex court had also said that no one should be turned away from hospital due to higher cost of treatment.

The “cost of the treatment should not be higher at the present time,” it had said, adding that the court is not equipped to either regulate cost of treatment or say what should be the best model of treatment for patients infected with coronavirus.