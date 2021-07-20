‘SNOOPGATE’ Press Club of India demands probe

New Delhi: Press Club of India has demanded a time bound probe into entire ‘Snoopgate’ scandal in which Pegasus spyware was reportedly used to ``snoop’’ on Indian journalists, activists, ministers, Parliamentarians and members of judiciary.

PCI has demanded a Parliament-mandated high level, time bound inquiry into the entire affair.

According to PCI statement, the expose has revealed that illegal, secret surveillance was mounted via victims’ phones.

The statement said that the Press Club of India is organizing a protest and discussion on July 22 on the sensational expose to bring out full implications of the ``Snoopgate’’ which has snowballed into a major controversy.