State sponsored terrorism, violent extremism lead to discrimination against minorities: India at UN

United Nations: State sponsored terrorism and violent extremism lead to disharmony in societies and increase in discrimination against minorities, India has said at the United Nations, calling on the UN bodies to ensure that terrorism is not justified on any ground.

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti, during a high-level meeting of the General Assembly to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the adoption of the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action, noted with concern that in an interconnected world, new forms of media, especially social media, have emerged as a platform for amplifying racial hatred and discriminatory ideas.

“In our times, we have seen how discrimination, racial or otherwise, is being used as an excuse to take up terrorism, he said.

State sponsored terrorism and violent extremism conducive to terrorism lead to disharmony in societies and increase in discrimination against minorities. “We call on UN bodies to ensure that terrorism is not justified on any ground,” Tirumurti said, without naming any country.

Last week at the 48th session of the UN Human Rights Council, India mounted a blistering attack on Pakistan, saying it has been globally recognised as a country openly supporting, training, financing and arming terrorists including UN proscribed terrorists as a “matter of state policy”.