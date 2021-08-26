Supreme Court gets 9 new judges

Besides them, Justice C T Ravikumar of the Kerala High Court and Justice M M Sundresh of the Madras High Court have also been appointed to the top court.

Senior advocate and former Additional Solicitor General P S Narasimha has became the sixth lawyer to be elevated to the apex court bench directly from the Bar.

The chief justices of different high courts who have made it to the Supreme Court are Abhay Shreeniwas Oka (Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court), Vikram Nath (Chief Justice of the Gujarat High Court) and Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari (Chief Justice of the Sikkim High Court).

Justice Nagarathna, born on October 30, 1962, is the daughter of former CJI E S Venkataramiah.

She enrolled as an advocate on October 28,1987 at Bangalore and practised in the fields pertaining to the Constitution, commerce, insurance and service.

She was appointed as an Additional Judge of the High Court of Karnataka on February 18, 2008 and became a permanent Judge on February 17, 2010.

She will have a tenure as an apex court judge till October 29, 2027 and may have a tenure of over one month as the first woman CJI after September 23, 2027.

Judicial appointments in the Supreme Court have remained frozen since September 2019. The first of the 10 vacancies in the Supreme Court arose following the retirement of Ranjan Gogoi in November 2019 as the chief justice of India.

The latest vacancy was created following the retirement of Justice Navin Sinha on August 18.