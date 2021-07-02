Thangavelu named flag-bearer for Tokyo Paralympics

New Delhi: Top para high-jumper MariyappanThangavelu was on Friday named the flag-bearer of the Indian contingent in the Tokyo Paralympics, which begins on August 24.

Thangavelu, who is defending the T-42 gold he had won in 2016 Rio Paralympics during the August 24 to September 5 showpiece in Tokyo, was picked for the honour by the executive committee of the national body.

“MariyappanThangavelu will be the flag-bearer of the Indian contingent at the Tokyo Paralympics. The decision was taken at the executive committee meeting of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI),” Para-Athletics Chairman R Satyanarayana told PTI.