Tihar jail inmate death| 2 deputy superintendents among 9 officials to face action

New Delhi: The Delhi Prisons Department on Tuesday said departmental action will be taken against two deputy superintendents and seven other officials in connection with the death of Tihar Jail inmate Ankit Gujjar after an inquiry found negligence on their part.

Two assistant superintendents, three head warders and two warders are also among the nine prison officials who will face action, the department said. A departmental inquiry into the death of Gujjar had found negligence on the part of certain prison staffers.

The inquiry was conducted by the DIG prisons.

"Departmental action will be taken against nine personnel who were found negligent in the DIG inquiry. Out of them, four have already been suspended," Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel said.

A report about the negligent conduct of jail doctors will be sent to the health department of the Delhi government, officials said.