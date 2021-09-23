UK rule of 10-day quarantine for those vaccinated in India discriminatory: Government

New Delhi: India believes the UK’s decision of 10-day quarantine for those vaccinated with Covishield here is “discriminatory” and New Delhi do reserve the right to reciprocate in a similar manner, the government said Thursday, but hoped a quick resolution would be found.

Amid a growing outcry in the country over the UK’s new travel rules, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan told a press conference here both the countries are engaged in a dialogue on the matter.

“We believe that the dispensation that is proposed to be implemented from October 4 is a discriminatory practice. Both sides are in dialogue and we believe that a quick resolution will be found. We do reserve the right to reciprocate in a similar manner,” Bhushan said, responding to a question.

British High Commissioner Alex Ellis Thursday said India and the UK held an “excellent” technical discussion on the issue of vaccine certification.