UNGA president-elect calls on PM Modi

New Delhi: UNGA president-elect Abdulla Shahid Friday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi who emphasised the importance of reforming the multilateral system to reflect the current realities and the aspirations of a vast majority of the world's population, an official statement said.

Shahid, also the Maldives' Foreign Minister, is visiting India in his capacity as the president-elect of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) following the election held in New York on July 7.

Modi congratulated Shahid on his resounding victory in the election, noting that this reflects the Maldives' growing stature on the world stage.