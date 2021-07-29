US Special Operations Command leadership visits India

New Delhi: A day after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to India, the Commander of US Special Operations Command, General Richard D. Clarke, met Indian defence and military officials here on Thursday.

The meetings were part of a routine visit by Clarke through multiple countries in Asia. Clarke began the trip by honouring India's fallen service members by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial.

"We are proud to recognise the efforts of all those who've fought for and defended India," Clarke said.

"Laying this wreath reminds us of what our respective countries have given to protect our ways of life. We thank India's service members who've made the ultimate sacrifice and we appreciate the work of all those who protect India today," he added.