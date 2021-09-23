Vaccine at home for differently-abled, people with restricted mobility: Government

New Delhi: The government Thursday announced that differently-abled people and those with restricted mobility will be given Covid vaccine doses at their homes.

Addressing a press conference here, Union Health Ministry officials also said the country is still in the midst of the second wave of COVID-19 even though the number of daily new cases are declining.

However, they added, 62.73 percent of total infections reported last week were from Kerala alone, which is also the only state with over 1 lakh active Covid cases.

Thirty-three districts in the country are now reporting over 10 per cent weekly positivity rate, while 23 are recording between 5-10 per cent, the officials said.