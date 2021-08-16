Widespread rainfall over northeast India, WB

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity, with isolated heavy falls, is very likely over the northeast and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during next four-five days.

Isolated heavy to very heavy falls is very likely over Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday, an IMD release said.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity is also very likely over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Vidarbha during the next five days.