Women’s Reservation Bill | Rajya Sabha Chairman forms all-women panel of 13 Vice-Chairpersons

New Delhi: In a historic move, the Vice-President and Chairman of Rajya Sabha, Jagdeep Dhankhar reconstituted the panel of Vice-Chairpersons comprising 13 women Rajya Sabha members for the day as Rajya Sabha discussed the women’s Reservation Bill on Thursday.

An official statement issued to Press Information Bureau quoted the Vice-President as emphasising that their presence on the chair would send a powerful message to the world at large and it would symbolise that they held a commanding position during this epochal moment of change.

The women Rajya Sabha Members who were nominated to the panel of Vice-Chairpersons were P T Usha, S Phangnon Konyak, Jaya Bachchan, Saroj Pandey, Rajani Ashokrao Patil, Dr Fauzia Khan, Dola Sen, Indu Bala Goswami, Dr Kanimozhi N V N Somu, Kavita Patidar, Mahua Maji, Dr Kalpana Saini, and Sulata Deo.