World Youth Skills Day celebrated| Book offers lessons on skill sets, endless possibilities

New Delhi: With World Youth Skills Day celebrated on Thursday and India trying to enable a holistic training approach through its Skill India campaign, a new book seeks to educate people about sweeping and endless possibilities in this regard.

"Now That We Are Here", written by AkshayTyagi and AkshatTyagi and published by Penguin India, also touches upon critical themes like design, AI, data and behavioural economics.

According to Akshat, whether the Indian youth is skilled enough and prepared for a role depends on "who you're talking about and what scale of ambition you'll be content with".

India in its vastness has different floors in this problem of skilling up, he argues.

He feels that a large chunk of the country will experience economic mobility in spite of their skill-level because their average income is so low compared to even middle income countries.

"But when it comes to the middle-class whose parents had good jobs in the formal economy for one or two generations, it's going to get so much tougher to thrive with our current education and training systems. For the most aspirational who want to be the creators of exponential wealth, we look like missing the bus already," he adds.

The book harnesses the wisdom of thought leaders and intellectuals throughout history by blending business and humanity, industry and society, and by covering cross-disciplinary themes.