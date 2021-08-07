Navin Choudhary reviews functioning of IIKSTC Dussoo, Pampore

Srinagar, Aug 7: Principal Secretary Agriculture Production & Farmers Welfare Department, Navin Kumar Choudhary, today reviewed the functioning of India International Kashmir Saffron Trading Center (IIKSTC) Dussoo Pampore.

Principal Secretary visited different sections of the centre where he was apprised by the Director Agriculture Kashmir about the functioning of the centre.

While interacting with the concerned officers, Principal Secretary highlighted the importance of IIKSTC saying that the government is committed to promote saffron sector of the valley on a global platform. He asked the officers to ensure that every effort is put in place so that the centre could play a key role in revival and development of saffron sector.

Principal Secretary was informed that the e-auctioning facility at IIKSTC provides saffron farmers an access to a multiple marketing platform where the growers can fetch maximum returns for his produce.

Earlier, Director Agriculture Kashmir, Chowdhary Muhammad Iqbal, gave a detailed presentation on different activities and future plans regarding promotion and development of saffron sector in the valley.

Joint Director, Agriculture Inputs, Farooq Ahmad Shah, Joint Director Agriculture Extension, Shahid Iqbal Sheikh, Joint Director Farms, Syed Waseem Ahmad Shah, Deputy Director Planning, M. Younis Chowdhary, Potato Development Officer Kashmir, Waheed-ur-Rehman besides senior officers of the department and the technical staff of IIKSTC were also present on the occasion.